Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

Liverpool gave a debut to Rio Nguomoha in the 4-0 victory over Accrington in the FA Cup.

Arne Slot praised the performance of Rio Ngumoha after his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley.

The Reds eased to a 4-0 win against the League Two outfit in the third round of the competition. Slot handed a maiden outing to Ngumoha, the 16-year-old winger who became the club’s second-youngest player in history.

Ngumoha, signed from Chelsea last summer, impressed down the left flank, especially in the first half. His run into the box and blocked shot would lead to Trent Alexander-Arnold doubling the lead on the stroke of half-time. Substitutes Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa bagged off the bench in the second period to move Liverpool into the next stage of the competition.

And Slot believes that England youth international Ngumoha displayed why he’s rated so highly by the Reds. The Liverpool boss told ITV Sport: "He did well. There were a few moments where the fans could see why we think he's a talent. He is good in one-v-one situations.

"He showed a bit more in the first half than in the second half. It is nice to get your debut and get the win. It is a special day for him."