Arne Slot makes four changes as Liverpool handed double boost against West Ham

Alisson Becker (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

x

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has made four changes as Liverpool can take a step closer to the Premier League title against West Ham United.

Alisson Becker returns between the posts as he is finally given the green light to feature again. The goalkeeper has been following concussion protocol after suffering a head collisio representing Brazil last month and has missed the past two games. Alisson comes in for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is fit enough to start after returning from a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 3-2 loss at Fulham. Curtis Jones featured at right-back against Fulham but he is back in midfield, with Bradley replacing Dominik Szoboszlai. The Northern Ireland international being able to feature from the outset is a big boost with Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) still sidelined.

At left-back, Andy Robertson is dropped to the bench with Kostas Tsimikas coming back in. After after scoring as a substitute at Fulham, Luis Diaz retakes his spot on the left-wing in the place of Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool need just nine points in their final seven games to win the Premier League title after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford yesterday. A victory over West Ham will see them require two more wins to get their hands on a 20th English crown.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Szoboszlai, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Quansah