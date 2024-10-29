Ibrahima Konate has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot believes that Ibrahima Konate is preparing ‘in the best possible way’ to ensure he avoids any more Liverpool fitness issues.

The centre-back delivered a monstrous performance in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal - and was Slot’s man of the match. Konate has been Virgil van Dijk’s preferred defensive partner this season ahead of Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

The France international is into his fourth season at Anfield. While his talent has never been questioned, there have been times when he’s struggled with injuries. But Konate has scarcely been required to be rotated this campaign and largely managed to play two games per week.

Slot was asked Konate’s improved availability for Liverpool after the Arsenal draw and if anything has changed behind the scenes. The Reds boss replied: “That I cannot tell you because I wasn't here last season. The only thing I know is that these players from the moment that I stepped in put a lot of effort in themselves to stay fit.

“I said it many times, our performance staff and medical staff is one of the best in the world – which is normal if you are in Liverpool because it's one of the best clubs in the world, they should have a very good performance and medical staff, and that's also what we have.

“But the main thing is that the players buy into it because they have to do the work and they have to recover, they have to go into ice baths and all these things we are asking from them to be prepared in the best possible way. That's what, until this moment, Ibou has done. The programme that we offered him has maybe helped him a bit as well, but in the end, it's always about the players. They have to do the effort to stay available.”