Arne Slot has discussed Liverpool’s transfer plans after lifting the Premier League trophy.

Arne Slot has admitted that some of his Liverpool fringe players may ask to leave the club in the coming weeks.

The Reds lifted the Premier League trophy after their final fixture of the 2024-25 season, which ended as a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield. The focus firmly turns towards the next campaign, with Slot revealing he has been looking towards 2025-26 since Liverpool were crowned champions after a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Slot is expected to make additions in the summer transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a move from Bayer Leverkusen to replace the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool are also interested in signing Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz, with reports suggesting he is favouring a move to Merseyside over Bayern Munich. AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is on the radar.

But some of the players who have been on the periphery of Slot’s plans may seek departures. Harvey Elliott has suggested he could leave, Caoimhin Kelleher wants to become a No.1 goalkeeper elsewhere while Darwin Nunez is expected to move on. In addition, Federico Chiesa was omitted from the match-day squad against Palace and has made just six league appearances all season after being last summer’s only signing.

What’s been said

Slot insists Liverpool will strengthen in certain areas and some plans may be dictated by departures. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Reds boss said: “No, radical changes you will probably not see because that would be a bit weird if you won the league. But I just said that if the whole team stays together we can improve, even with this team. We need to improve with this team but if we are able to bring new players in then maybe you have to adapt to their qualities as well.

“But that will never be drastic because this is the playing style I prefer, this is the playing style the club prefers and our fans want to see as well. So, we try to find players – if we think we need a new player – that can fit this playing style. But you always adjust towards maybe new things you can expect and you try to improve on this season.

“Everyone was a bit surprised we didn't strengthen the team last year and, as a result, have won the league, so there is not one thing that is smart to do. If we need to strengthen the team, we will because I don't know yet if all the players who didn't play that much this season will all want to stay.

“This is something we will find out in the upcoming weeks. This club has always worked in a way that if it's addressed the right target, we're trying to sign that one. We do it our own way. We are not hurried or rushed by... a lot of people say this club really know what they're doing and that's the same what we're going to do this summer as well.”