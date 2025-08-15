Arne Slot makes Liverpool transfer admission that Jamie Carragher will simply love

Arne Slot has discussed Liverpool’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool are in the market for at least one more attacking player - but suggested their could be more.

The Premier League champions have had a busy summer so far, spending more than £250 million. They have bolstered their options in the final third, having splashed out a club-record fee of £100 million for Florian Wirtz, as well as up to £79 million for Hugo Ekitike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Reds’ depth up front are slimmer than when they claimed the English championship last season. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have been sold to Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich respectively, while the club have had to come to terms after the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

In addition, Federico Chiesa is expected to be depart having made only five league appearances in 2024-25 while there is a chance that Harvey Elliott could be sold as he craves more regular game-time.

Alexander Isak is at the top of Liverpool’s wish list, with Newcastle United turning down a bid of £110 million. Isak has reportedly told the Magpies he will never play for the club again as he seeks a move to Anfield.

And Slot suggested that he would be keen to sign another forward along with Isak. Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: "I see Hugo mainly as a No.9, that could also play from the left or together with another No.9. We need to have one more attacker, at least."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have been linked with several forwards ahead of the transfer window closing later this month, including Real Madrid star Rodrygo. Olympique Lyonnais youngster Malick Fofana is another on the radar.

Kop legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has called on the Reds to bring in another pair of attackers. Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher said: “Liverpool need two more attackers because they’re going to sell Harvey Elliott and they’re probably going to sell Federico Chiesa.

“It [a forward signing] could be another player. I’m not fully invested in breaking the bank for Isak. It’s not about him as a player, I do worry about how robust he is to play twice a week for Liverpool.

“When you break the British transfer record for a player, he has to play virtually every game. He only doesn’t play when he’s injured. Ekitike, who Liverpool think is going to be the next Isak, would then have to be an understudy but I think he’s too good and too expensive to be an understudy. You’re only going to play when he’s injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not like Ekitike will have a year to learn the ropes and then become first-choice – Isak will still be there as your centre forward next year. For me, it’s been done the wrong way around.

“When he [Isak] costs that much money there will also be a pressure on the manager to say, ‘He’s my guy’ and play him. I just feel a little bit for the lad [Ekitike] who was bought for £80m thinking he was going to be the next big thing.”