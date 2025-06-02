Things could have been different for Liverpool had Arne Slot opted to take the Tottenham Hotspur role in 2023.

Arne Slot has lifted the lid on why he turned down Tottenham Hotspur before being appointed Liverpool head coach.

Slot is the toast of Merseyside after guiding the Reds to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign. There was uncertainty among Kopites when Jurgen Klopp announced his shock departure in January 2024. Klopp had restored Liverpool to the pinnacle of European football during his time in the Anfield hot seat, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

When Slot was appointed Klopp’s successor, it was a gargantuan void he was asked to fill. What’s more, the Dutchman was unheralded despite having guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup. But he swiftly displayed his managerial acumen as Liverpool cruised to the 20th English championship in their history and also reached the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Things could have been different for the Reds, though. In the summer of 2023, Slot was linked with the vacant Tottenham role. He turned down the opportunity, with Ange Postecoglou instead landing the North London vacancy.

What’s been said

And speaking to Netherlands-based newspaper De Telegraaf, Slot revealed that he had doubts about Spurs and did not take the job because of family reasons. He said: "I did have doubts about Tottenham and in the end I didn't do it.

“It was questionable whether there would be another chance, but it was 99.9 per cent a family choice not to do it, while we had already come a long way together. I didn't have any doubts about Liverpool. If Tottenham had gone through, I would have thought that was really great. Because, who goes from Feyenoord to Tottenham as a coach if you haven't had a great football career?

“Look, there are enough great players of whom people thought, yes, he will end up at a big club as a coach. When I also see who is in the Champions League final, Simone Inzaghi and Luis Enrique, they are my biggest competitors in Europe. And here in the Premier League it is [Mikel] Arteta and [Pep] Guardiola. So with my career as a player, I think it is quite special that I am here, let alone that I am also performing well."

Similar experience

Slot left his native Holland for the first time to take charge of Liverpool. He made 462 appearances during his playing career before moving into coaching. He started at Cambuur before moving to AZ Alkmaar and then Feyenoord where he had great success.

While Slot did not get a chance to move abroad previously, he feels everything has worked out for the best. He added: “Yes, it worked out well right away. Definitely. Still, I’ve said many times, and I’m not trying to suck up to you, but Feyenoord was also a phenomenal club to work for. The great thing is that there are so many similarities between Feyenoord and Liverpool. Nice people at the training complex, the atmosphere, the city.”