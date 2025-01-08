Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool have made four changes as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Diogo Jota is handed his first start since recovering from a rib injury last month. He leads the line in North London, with Luis Diaz dropping to the bench from last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United. Jota will be flanked by Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo, who were both on target in the United stalemate.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley features at right-back. The decision comes against the backdrop of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s under-par performances against United, although head coach Arne Slot was adamant it had nothing to do with interest from Real Madrid.

Jarell Quansah comes in for Ibrahima Konate in central defence. Konate played 90 minutes against United and drops to the bench after only recently recovering from a knee injury. And on the left-hand side of the back four, Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson.

The ruthless decision is that Alisson Becker starts in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher. In the competition, Kelleher has been Liverpool’s stopper - helping them win it last season and in 2023. But Slot has instead decided to stick with No.1 Alisson so Kelleher has to settle for a berth on the bench. Alisson plays only his second Carabao Cup game for the Reds since arriving from AS Roma in 2018.

Liverpool name the same midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones. Dominik Szoboszlai misses out again having recently been ill.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Diaz, Konate, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold