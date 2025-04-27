Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool predicted line-up to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Liverpool have the chance to seal the Premier League title when they face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Anfield will be at fever pitch, with supporters relishing the possibility of winning the silverware - and it can be celebrated properly for the first time in 35 years. When Liverpool won the English championship in 2020 it was during the Covid pandemic. Fans have craved this moment since 1990.

Arne Slot deserved tremendous credit for putting the Reds on the cusp of greatness in his first season. The Dutchman inherited a strong squad left behind by Jurgen Klopp. Had Klopp stayed, Liverpool could well be in a similar position.

But Slot has made the transition from his native Holland to one of the biggest clubs in the world seamlessly. He has exceeded expectations. Still, there is still work to be done against Tottenham. A draw will see Liverpool anointed conquerors of England for a record-equalling 20th time but Slot will want a victory.

Preparations for the encounter have not changed although the Liverpool head coach will have been weighing up his team throughout the week. Ahead of the clash, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper and defence

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 stopper will have to be on his toes against a Spurs team who are capable of hurting their opponents if at their peak.

RB - Conor Bradley

Had a difficult opening half at Leicester but should learn from the experience. Trent Alexander-Arnold might still not be quite ready to start so Bradley will get the nod and can be part of history.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Started almost every Premier League game this season and the France international has been a rock at the back.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain will be the one exuding calmness and settling down the changing room.

LB - Andy Robertson

Been on the bench for the past two games but Slot may want all of the experience and know-how required. That is why one of Liverpool's most experienced players could come back into the starting XI.

Midfield

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands international has been the linchpin in the engine room throughout the season. Gravenberch has started every league game so far and has been a revelation.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

There might not be a more underrated player in the Premier League. Mac Allister has been tremendous throughout the campaign.

CM - Curtis Jones

Slot may want more of a possession-based player in the No.10 role rather than opting for Dominik Szoboszlai's energy and pressing. That is why Jones could be favoured and what a day it would be for the lad who was born and raised in Toxteth.

Attack

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman has gone six games without a goal, which is a surprise. What would not be a shock is if he ends up netting the winner to deliver the silverware.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portuguese has been out of sorts for a couple of months after injury. However, he has a knack for scoring big goals and is still probably Liverpool's best option.

LW - Luis Diaz

Started centrally against Leicester but has underlined he is much better as a winger. The Colombia international is ending the season in good form.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez.