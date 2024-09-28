Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Liverpool manager was pleased with his side’s win but was coy over their title race chances.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot claimed his side have a lot to prove when he was asked about their title race chances.

The win at Molineux ensured that they moved top of the Premier League table on a day where Manchester City dropped points at Newcastle United the day’s early kick-off. With a one-point cushion after just six games, they sit a point ahead of both Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal who managed to eventually overcome Leicester City at home after scoring twice in added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ibrahim Konate and Mohamed Salah put the home side to the sword in what was a scrappy game at times; far from their best performance, they managed to get over the line with enough quality but Wolves certainly gave Liverpool a tough battle despite their lack of real clear-cut opportunities.

Five wins in six league games has been a near-perfect start for Slot in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp’s exit and the Dutch manager was quick to pay his respects to the former Liverpool manager in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, hailing the work he did with the side for him to inherit such a strong squad.

“There’s a lot of similarities from what they were used to under Jurgen, it helps. We still have a lot to prove if we are to sit with the top sides in the table. A lot to improve but it’s good we have these points and we are where are right now.

When asked about the title race verdict, he claimed there is plenty to prove because they have a hectic schedule challenging on all fronts, whereas last season in the Europa League there were more changes. “I always try to be realistic,” He continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jurgen’s work has been incredible over here, two years ago was when they last played Champions League and they finished fifth. Last year was a season where it was almost as if they didn’t have Europe because they could rest key players. Now we have to prove that we can do well in the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Next up is Bologna in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at Anfield before they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace just days later in the early kick-off next Saturday. The Eagles fell to a 2-1 loss at Goodison Park but will pose a threat given they have a full week’s rest.