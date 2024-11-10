Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are top of the Premier League by five points after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Arne Slot has insisted that Manchester City’s loss did not give his Liverpool players any extra motivation to go out and defeat Aston Villa.

The Reds head into the international break five points clear at the top of the Premier League summit. City suffered a 2-1 reverse at Brighton on Saturday evening, having led at the AMEX Stadium, with Liverpool kicking off against Villa at Anfield at 8pm.

Certainly, supporters had an extra spring in their step heading to the famous stadium. And Slot’s troops delivered with Darwin Nunez scoring in the 20th minute before Mo Salah rounded off the triumph with six minutes remaining.

But Slot, who has oversaw 15 victories in his opening 17 games since taking over as head coach, reckons Liverpool should always be driven to deliver for their supporters. The Dutchman said: “I cannot tell what the fans felt about that. I can only tell that if my players need extra motivation for a result on the pitch, that would not be a good idea.

“I think if you play at Anfield in front of your own fans you should always be motivated and that’s what they’ve been for the time I have been here now and probably the years before as well. So, you should not need motivation from a result on another pitch and that’s also not what I felt today with the players. Maybe the fans feel different, I don’t know, you’d have to ask them.”

Liverpool racked up a third win in eight days, having triumphed over Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen previously. And while the Reds sit at the top of the standings in the Premier League and Champions League, Slot is warning his side not to become complacent. He added: “It was definitely a big week but every game is a big week. We play so many games in all these competitions against so much strong opponents, so hopefully we will have a lot of these weeks to come because these weeks are mostly big if you are competing for something and that is what we are doing at the moment.

“We are competing, trying to complete for the league, trying to compete for the Champions League and trying to compete for the cups we are in as well. We also know it’s a long season where we have to continuously be on top of our game because the likes of Arsenal, City and Chelsea and all these other clubs are able to win just as many games as we did in the first 15 to 16 games. So, we have to stay on top of our game, which is never going to be easy but we’ll push for it as much as we can.”