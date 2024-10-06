Wataru Endo of Liverpool applauds the fans at full time following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on October 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Wataru Endo made just a fourth appearance of the season against Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot hailed Wataru Endo’s attitude as he helped Liverpool see out victory over Crystal Palace.

Endo has fallen down the pecking order since Slot took over as head coach. Ryan Gravenberch has been preferred in the number-six role, with the Dutchman’s ball-playing prowess preferred to Endo’s style as a midfield destroyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the Reds were seeing out a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with Diogo Jota netting in the ninth minute, Slot introduced Endo to add more protection. The Japan international was making only his fourth start this season but carried out his duties impeccably to ensure Liverpool remain top of the table.

And Slot saluted the impact that Endo made. The Liverpool boss said: “I think that’s one of the most positive things I see in this team, that even if a player comes in five to seven minutes – such a big player, captain of his country coming in five minutes before the end – I sometimes at certain clubs or certain other teams I see then a player coming in a bit like, ‘You only use me for five or seven minutes?’

“But if you look at how Wata came in – how good he was on the ball but also the second balls he won – he had only in these seven minutes a very good impact. I think that tells you a lot about the team cohesion but definitely also about the person – in this situation, Wata. That with only playing five minutes he gives that performance, that says a lot about him as a person but also a lot about the team cohesion.”

Reports have suggested that Liverpool would be prepared to sell Endo in the January transfer window to fund a new midfielder to compete with Gravenberch. The Reds tried to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer but he opted to remain at Real Sociedad.

Liverpool turned down a bid of £11.8 million from Marseille for Endo in July. He joined the Reds in August 2023 from Stuttgart and helped the club win the Carabao Cup in his maiden season.