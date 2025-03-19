Harvey Elliott came off the bench to record an assist in the Carabao Cup final and may now be pushing for a starting berth.

Jurgen Klopp will not look back on his time at Liverpool ruing too many mistakes. Given what he built during his nine years as Anfield boss, why would he? Klopp arrived in October 2015 with the Reds little more than Premier League mid-table fodder. By the time he left, the club were back dining among the European gentry. Seven major trophies were added to the trophy cabinet. They included a sixth Champions League and a first league title in 30 years.

Klopp's final season at supremo, at one stage, was on the verge of arguably being his best. Granted, Liverpool were not in Europe's elite club competition but after beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final to win the competition for a record 10th time, the word quadruple started to be uttered.

How quickly things unravelled, though. Liverpool were dumped out of the Europa League after a damaging home defeat by Atalanta in the quarter-finals, while they lost to bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup. In addition, the Reds could not keep strides with Manchester City and Arsenal as the title race turned towards the home straight. A draw against United before losses against Crystal Palace and fierce foes Everton meant Klopp's side could not keep apace and the German would win a solitary piece of silverware in his final campaign.

Klopp’s regret

Klopp was contemplating why Liverpool's form towards the business end of the season jettisoned. There's no doubt that a busy fixture list and a squad that was made up of a brand-new midfield - with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all signed in the summer - were factors.

But by Klopp's admission, he did not utilise Harvey Elliott more in the latter stages. The former Anfield boss said before a 3-3 draw which was his penultimate match in the dugout: “If I regret one thing a little bit it’s that Harvey didn’t play often enough maybe. It was in a very important and intense period. January, [with] a lot of injuries, he played really good, he was probably our best player, right-wing, right midfield, all these kind of things. Everybody came back and he had minutes here and there and then he didn’t start anymore. [He] came on [and had] a big impact but it’s really nice that he could show."

Finding a regular starting berth for Elliott was tough for Klopp. Mo Salah was always the undisputed first choice on the right flank while Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister operated in the number-eight roles. As a result, Elliott was often used as an impact substitute. Still, after a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, that was perhaps when Klopp realised the diminutive attacking midfielder should have been handed more chances.

After an assist in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, maybe Klopp’s successor Arne Slot will start to think the same. In truth, Elliott can have had few complaints about not playing too much in the Dutchman’s maiden campaign in the L4 hot seat. Liverpool are on track to be crowned Premier League champions as they sit 12 points clear with nine games remaining. In the top flight, Elliott has not featured from the outset once. Szoboszlai has chiefly been the No.10, with Curtis Jones also deployed in the role. That is despite Elliott believing it is where he thrives best.

It would be an almighty shock if Liverpool did not claim their 20th title given their advantage. But the past four games have made the finale more nervy than it perhaps should. The Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by the potential winners in Paris Saint-Germain. However, their performance in the first leg, despite earning a 1-0 smash-and-grab win, was well below par.

Recent impact

Their first-half display against a Southampton team that could genuinely go down as the worst in Premier League history was abject. Luckily, the calibre of opposition meant the game could be salvaged after the break. But the Newcastle loss was insipid. In truth, a 2-1 reverse flattered Slot’s men. They appeared fatigued mentally and physically and many agree it was not a short-term consequence of playing 120 minutes against PSG and losing on penalties.

Slot has been reluctant to rotate his team for much of the season. The Southampton game was a prime example as players such as Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate started. Liverpool appear they may just get away with possibly the ex-Feyenoord’s only glaring mistake in his maiden campaign but they require a fillip after the international break.

Elliott underlined how much of a livewire he can be at Wembley. He made an impact and slipped in the clever through ball for Federico Chiesa’s equaliser. It was no surprise the England under-21 international made a difference.

Per Opta’s Matt Reid, in Elliott’s past 43 games, he ha started 16 times. In that period, he has scored seven goals and recorded assists - averaging a goal involvement every 97 minutes. In that period, he has scored against Tottenham, Manchester United Lille, PSV Eindhoven and PSG.

Elliott could scarcely bang on Slot’s door at the AXA Training Centre when Liverpool were on a rampant run of form. How could he make a case to feature ahead of Szoboszlai, Jones or Mac Allister? But now the Reds have lost two games in a row for the first time in Slot’s tenure, there is a genuine debate to be had. That, of course, is it Elliott is fit enough to feature when Liverpool’s season recommences after the international break given he limped off the Wembley pitch following a heavy, unpunished challenge from Newcastle’s Joelinton.

If Elliott is available then he has every right to start clamouring to come into the starting XI against Everton in the Merseyside derby on April 2.