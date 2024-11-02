Arne Slot may have quietly dropped three Liverpool selection hints for Brighton

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield in the Premier League and changes are expected.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool bid to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Brighton & Hove Albion today (3pm GMT).

The Reds dropped points for just the second time this season, although they will not have been too disheartened by drawing 2-2 at fellow title rivals Arsenal. And Arne Slot’s men showed all of their quality by earning a 3-2 win over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. Liverpool made eight changes, with Cody Gakpo plundering a double and Luis Diaz on target. There will be several of those who featured hoping to retain their respective berths when the two sides meet again at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And ahead of the game, Slot may well have dropped a few hints as to who could be named in his starting line-up. Given the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch were left out of the squad entirely means they look highly likely to feature from the outset. The pair have started every Premier League game so far, while Conor Bradley has only just come back from injury. Alexander-Arnold will have a key battle against Brighton dangerman Kaoru Mitoma.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, has been paramount operating in the number-six role and it’s meant that Wataru Endo has been confined to a peripheral role.

There has also been much talk about who will start at left-back. Andy Robertson has been undisputed first choice for the vast majority of his Anfield career, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in his role. But Robertson has struggled somewhat to his his own high standards so far and has been rotated frequently with Kostas Tsimikas.

On the subject, Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “It probably also has to do with Robbo [Andy Robertson]’s pre-season. What does that mean? He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros so he missed almost a complete pre-season. Which was for most of them only two weeks, but for him it was only a few days. Kostas [Tsimikas] did really well in that period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has to do with the quality Kostas brings in that position but it definitely also has to do with Robbo missing pre-season, so that’s why we started rotating from the start a bit – because if a player didn’t have any pre-season there was no time to bring him towards the situation where he could play three games in a row. Because we tried to build up our players for that programme and for him that was difficult because he missed out on pre-season, where others were there. That’s his situation and I think it was good for him to play [against] Arsenal and now again the game against Brighton during the week, that makes sure that he’s getting into that rhythm of playing twice a week.”

Robertson featured for the entire game on the south coast, which could mean that he is in line for a rest, with Liverpool having big games against Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa next week. Therefore, Tsimikas may be handed a chance - and it’s something supporters wouldn’t be too displeased about at this time.