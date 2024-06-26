Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Transfer deals to help PSR rules are something Liverpool will be paying attention to.

As Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) go, Liverpool fans scarcely have to worry. The way Fenway Sports Group run the club means that breaches of financial regulations are not a thing of concern.

But what is happening in the top flight when it comes to the rules - and the way clubs are seemingly circumventing them - is intriguing. Aston Villa, Everton and Chelsea's deals have led to the Premier League now monitoring a 'loophole' to get around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clubs are only able to lose a total of £105 million over a three-year period or they face punishment. Everton were deducted a total of eight points for breaches in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons respectively, while Nottingham Forest had four points docked for breaking spending rules in 2022-23 despite it being their first campaign back in the top flight.

Aston Villa and Chelsea are said to be sailing closely to falling foul. Before the end of the accountancy year on 30 June, sales of academy players who represent 'pure profit' have occurred.

Lewis Dobbin, who scored one goal in 20 games for Everton, moved to Villa for a reported £10 million. Tim Iroegbunam went the other way for £9 million despite playing just 15 times for Unai Emery's side. Meanwhile, Villa also are in talks about offloading Omari Kellyman to Chelsea for £19 million. He's played just twice for the club. Heading in the opposite direction is Ian Maatsen for a suggested £37.5 million. At least the left-back has played in a Champions League final during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last term.

Perhaps the most staggering fee that has been set is that Arsenal are reportedly looking to land £50 million for Eddie Nketiah. That's despite the striker being very much a back-up player and netting on six times in 37 outings in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet in truth, such fees - many are claiming to have been inflated - hands Liverpool a boost when it comes to selling any of their players who have been developed through the youth system. Liverpool have always been astute when it comes to pricing up those they're willing to move on - and it’s contributed to why they’ve easily always complied with PSR. For example, Jordon Ibe left for £19 million, Rhian Brewster was offloaded for £23 million and Neco Williams fetched £16 million.

Sepp van den Berg has publicly baulked at the suggestion that Liverpool want £20 million for him and it may stop a permanent switch to Mainz. The centre-back thrived at the Bundesliga club during his loan spell, playing 37 times and scoring three goals, with his stats among the best under-23s in Europe.

Yet van den Berg has a total of 137 senior appearances under his belt, having also been loaned to Preston North End and Stuttgart earlier in his career while he played 23 times for PEC Zwolle before his switch to Anfield. Liverpool will argue that the 22-year-old is accomplished in his career - certainly more so than Dobbin, Ireoegbunam and Kellyman.

A similar price tag has reportedly been slapped on Tyler Morton, who has spent the past two years on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City respectively. The midfielder was a regular for both outfits and has started games for Liverpool in the Champions League and Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds will also believe they are fully justified in asking price for Caoimhin Kelleher. Jurgen Klopp regarded the Republic of Ireland international at the best No.2 goalkeeper in the world. He displayed his quality while Alisson Becker was injured last season as he racked up 26 appearances - and has helped Liverpool win two Carabao Cups. The Daily Mail has suggested that the club are now looking for around £35 million.