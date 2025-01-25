Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot has discussed the improvements that Ibrahima Konate has made for Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot has backed Ibrahima Konate to continue on his upward Liverpool trajectory.

The defender has been imperious form for the Reds this season as they top the Premier League by six points. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have conceded only 20 goals so far, which has been the bedrock to their title assault.

Konate, who has recently recovered from a knee injury, has made 22 appearances this season with 12 clean sheets recorded in that time. He’s in his fourth campaign at Anfield and his influence on the team has increased markedly.

Ahead of the 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League, the France international admitted he wanted to become better than Liverpool captain van Dijk in the future. Slot was asked about those comments ahead of the clash against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The Reds head coach hailed Konate’s defensive attributes but believes that he can still improve when in possession of the ball. Slot said: “I think he's already very good. It's a centre-back that without him even touching the ball you already feel, 'Quite impressive' because he's so strong and tall. I think one of the things he could improve, in my opinion at least, is his play with the ball, bringing the ball out from the back. I would not say he was poor in that but he could improve [and] he could go to another level. I think he works really hard to improve that and I already see this improvement.

“Defensively, he's of the highest standard. I think he's fast, he's strong, he wins duels through the air, over the ground and [he] can cover for his teammates as well if he's needed, he can play one-v-one with a lot of space in his back. So, defensively there's not a lot he could or can improve.

“But bringing the ball out from the back – which is not his single job, it's also his teammates he needs for that – was something we have worked on a lot and keep on working a lot. Not only with him but with the others as well because from all the ball possession we have, we would like to create even more chances than we are doing now and that starts from bringing the ball out from the back.”

One player who has struggled for regular game-time this season is Harvey Elliott. But he came off the bench against Lille to net the winner, as well as being involved both goals at Brentford. On the prospects of Elliott getting more starts, Slot said: “Keep bringing performances in like he did and keep working as hard on the training ground as he's doing as well. I always say to the players it's not only about you, it's also about the competition you are in.

“And in his situation he's in competition with five very good midfielders that you know and there are a few youngsters coming through that are very talented as well but they are not close to playing time yet. But he's in competition with Wata [Wataru Endo], with Ryan [Gravenberch], with Curtis [Jones], with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] and himself, so these are the midfielders we have at the moment. He has to bring performances like he does and then playing time will probably increase.”