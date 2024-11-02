Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League and Alexis Mac Allister will face his former club,

Arne Slot believes Alexis Mac Allister is capable of playing in all three midfield roles for Liverpool.

Mac Allister prepares to face his former club Brighton at Anfield on Saturday. The Argentina international joined the Reds for a fee of £35 million in July 2023 against the backdrop of helping the Seagulls finish sixth in the Premier League. In the 2022-23 campaign, he recorded 12 goals in 40 appearances.

In his maiden campaign on Merseyside, Mac Allister operated in the number-six and number-10 roles as Liverpool won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the table. But since Arne Slot has succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat, he’s largely played in a double-pivot alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

And Slot believes that the World Cup winner is equally adept at operating in all three positions. The Liverpool head coach said: “He’s a player I would maybe play all three positions in midfield because he’s so comfortable in all three. I think I saw quite a lot of him at Brighton because there was a manager who I was quite interested in back then - that was De Zerbi, of course.

“I saw him a lot playing double six there and in some moments, he played as a 10. He can play both. In the moment, he plays a bit in between. Ryan is always the deepest, Dom [Szoboszlai] or Curtis [Jones] are playing a bit higher and he’s in between.

“It depends on how dominant we are if he is the second No.10 or has to be the second No.6. He can help a lot with us bringing the ball out from the back and is also capable of making the difference in and around the 18-yard box. We like to see him in both situations as both as we can.”