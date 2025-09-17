The Liverpool boss discussed the early form of Florian Wirtz and defended the Reds’ spending in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot insists he has has no qualms about Florian Wirtz’s start to his Liverpool career.

The attacking midfielder joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million in the summer transfer window - a club-record fee at the time. Wirtz enjoyed five-and-a-half magnificent seasons at the German outfit where he recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances and played a key role when Die Werkself won their maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24. He has widely been praised as one of Europe’s best upcoming talents, having earned praise from the likes of ex-Leverkusen and current Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso and Germany legend Toni Kroos.

But after five Liverpool appearances, Wirtz has still to register a goal contribution despite starting each game. That has led to the 22-year-old coming under some scrutiny from those not of Reds persuasion.

Yet Slot, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League curtain-raiser against Atletico Madrid, believes the quality of opposition is why Wirtz has not been fully firing in the final third as he acclimatises to a new team, country and the Premier League. And the Liverpool boss pointed to the fact that Wirtz has still been part of a side that have won all four league games so far.

Asked about Wirtz’s form and if he needs to make any adjustments, Slot replied: “I put that down to Bournemouth, Newcastle, Arsenal and to a team we faced this weekend but only conceded 14 goals last season. Someone told me that it's the first time in 18 months that Burnley lost a home game and it tells you how hard it is to play these games.

“There's so much focus on our new signings, especially pundits who favour, not us, but some other clubs in the country that cannot stop talking about £450m, I repeat £450m, I repeat £450m but they always forget the £300m that we've sold for.

“These players we've brought in are indeed a lot of money but are playing now with players worth the same amounts of money. Yes, if we want to strengthen the squad we need to almost spend that money. If we were to sell Dominik Szoboszlai tomorrow he'd be worth £100m as well.

“There is so much focus on Florian but the ones that have stayed behind in the team haven't scored four goals and 12 assists as well. He has been part of a team that is on top of the league, won four games, part of a team that won against Arsenal and Newcastle whereas the team last season didn't win away at Newcastle or win at home against Arsenal.

“It's the way you want to look at it. Yes, he hasn't scored four goals or 12 assists in the first four games but, for me, it's down to the quality we have faced and is part of a team that is No.1 in the league at the moment.”