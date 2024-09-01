Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Luis Diaz netted a double and Mo Salah also scored in the 3-0 win.

Arne Slot believes Liverpool were full value for their 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Reds delivered an impressive triumph against their bitter foes at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz netted a first-half double before Mo Salah netted a 15th career goal against United to put the cherry on the cake. In truth, Liverpool’s success could have been more emphatic with Trent Alexander-Arnold having a goal disallowed following a VAR review while Dominik Szoboszlai spurned a golden chance.

Slot earned victory in his first meeting against United having been appointed Liverpool head coach at the start of the summer. The Dutchman admitted that the Reds were on the back foot in the early stages and had to show fight - before finding their composure. Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: "The first few minutes, United started aggressive and we had to fight our way through the period.

"If you go to Old Trafford we know there will be tough moments. After scoring a great goal which was disallowed we kept on playing as we were before. A deserved win I think.

"There is not a specific game-plan from the back, we always want to press the opponent high. The game-plan - Dominik [Szoboszlai] played from the right, but today we played him from the left.

"Last season Man Utd were man-marking on the midfield, this season they are on a nine and ten press with a 4-4-2. In my opinion they are working harder when the ball is played through them so they run more - that is what I saw in the first games from them.

"Today we showed a lot of moments where the forwards tracked back so aggressively and that is what we need if you want to win these games."

Liverpool were two goals ahead at half-time, although that is regarded as a dangerous scoreline in football. Shortly before the interval, Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced into a decent save from Noussair Mazraoui.

Slot knew United would ‘press aggressively’ in the second period - and had to tell Diaz to keep up his defensive duties despite being the hero. Slot added: "We said they were going to press aggressively, but I showed them three moments where one situation that led to a chance for Mazraoui.

"Luis [Diaz] was not tracking back as he should. Those moments can change the game at Old Trafford. It's a good win."