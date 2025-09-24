Liverpool had to battle to earn a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.

Arne Slot heaped praise on the endeavour that Federico Chiesa showed as he engineered Liverpool to victory over Southampton.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-1 triumph against the Championship visitors and move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Chiesa was handed his maiden start of the season, having been left out of the matchday squad for last Saturday's win against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

And the Italy international took his chance by providing both assists. He teed up Alexander Isak's maiden Liverpool goal before half-time and then created Hugo Ekitike's 86th-minute intervention that settled the tie.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot hailed Chiesa for putting in a shift from the outset and it was no coincidence that the former Juventus man got his rewards. However, the Liverpool head coach admitted he was unhappy with several of his players’ performances.

Slot said: “I think what you want to see. I can accept completely that a team that plays for the first time together, players that haven’t played for a long time, that they don’t play as a team perfectly. But what I always want to see is players that try and work hard.

“So I said at half-time, for me it is completely not a coincidence that Federico picked the ball and assisted on the first [goal] because he was the one, in my opinion, that was most involved in the game, tried the most, worked the hardest. And then it wasn’t a coincidence again that he was the man that made a deep run, great ball by Robbo [Andy Robertson], by the way – who also has won so much at this club and also understands how to play this game: not underestimate it, just always be ready to play.

“That’s also the way to get yourself either back in the team or get as much playing minutes as you want. That’s why I was happy with a few individual performances but far from happy with a few other individual performances.”

Asked if he would elaborate, Slot replied: “No. But I think these players who I mean, I think they know already.”