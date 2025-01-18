Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to fire both of Liverpool’s goals in the 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Darwin Nunez’s match-winning impact to send Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Reds battled to earn a 2-0 victory over Brentford, with both goals netted by Nunez in stoppage-time. Liverpool appeared they would have to wait for a first league win in 2025 as they struggled to break down a stubborn Bees defence.

But substitute Nunez came up with two crucial interventions. In the 91st minute, he was on target to finish Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before hammering home his second goal two minutes later. The striker has had a stuttering season so far and has struggled for regular starting opportunities.

However, he came up with the goods against Brentford in what could be remembered as a pivotal win should Liverpool go on to win the Premier League title. And Slot believes that Nunez is at his best when the Reds are pushing for goals and being stifled by a low block.

The Anfield head coach said: "He's always having a lot of impact when he comes in. Brings energy and power. Most of our games are the last half hour in control around 18 yards, and that's where he's at his best. The first hour is often open but the last 30 minutes dominant. Then to have someone like Darwin is nice to have.”

Liverpool had a total of 37 shots against Brentford. Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah all went close before Nunez kept his composure to find the back of the net.

But even if the Reds would have had to settle for a third successive Premier League stalemate, Slot would have been pleased with the performance of his troops. He added: "I don't only look at results. We created a lot. But now it's a win so I don't have to say look at our performance. I was very pleased with our performance. Brentford made it a fight. They have good players and a good game plan. It was a nice game to watch like every time Liverpool are on the pitch.

"During the season you're hoping for these moments. Many moments - we could have scored a late winner against United, Forest, Fulham. Today it worked. We managed to score in the last few seconds.

"We were close to not getting what we deserved. The amount of chances we created was like on Tuesday against Forest - a lot. We were close to going off without a win. That combined with a late winner is what we were most happy about. And it was a significant game."