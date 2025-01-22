Arne Slot does a thumb up as he reatcs during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Lille LOSC at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Arne Slot heaped praise on Mo Salah after setting his latest Liverpool record.

The Reds’ talisman became the first player in club history to hit 50 European goals in club history after opening the scoring in the 2-1 win over LOSC Lille. Salah latched on to Curtis Jones’ through ball in the 34th minute before finishing. Harvey Elliott was also on target as Slot’s side booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool continued their perfect record in Europe’s elite club competition this season, having won all seven games. They sit at the summer of the new league format and need just a point against PSV Eindhoven next week to secure top spot. It was Salah’s third goal in this campaign’s Champions League and Slot hailed the Egyptian as ‘special’.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Anfield head coach said: “Special is I think the word that describes most Mo's performance at this club the best. Maybe there are even better words to use, but he's been outstanding for this club for so many years and still he does [it]. Today [it was] a great goal.

“If Mo goes on a one-v-one there's a serious chance that he is going to score, but this goal we scored probably tells you a lot about why we are top of the league and why we are doing so well, because the work-rate from the players that won the ball back before Curtis [Jones] gave a great pass towards Mo, that tells you why we're doing so well.”

But despite Liverpool guaranteed to finish in the top two of the Champions League standings, Slot has insisted it might not mean his team is handed an easier draw in the knockout stage. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all in the lower reaches.

However, it does mean Liverpool are not in the play-off round and will not have to play two additional games to progress.

The Dutchman added: “It doesn't tell me anything, because if in tennis you are No.1-seeded you know it's always better to face the No.24 than to face the No.8, or the No.12, because this is a ranking that is done for years. But now we are in a new format where some teams are high in the league table because they had a lucky draw, or some teams are low because they had a very difficult draw. It's far off to say that it is an advantage to be No.1 or No.2.

“We still don't know yet if that's an advantage or not. You might be lucky; you might be very unlucky and ending up as No.8 means that maybe you are lucky. So, for me, it doesn't tell me anything, what for me is the most important thing for tonight is that we've managed to skip a round and that is definitely worth a bit.”