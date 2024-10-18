Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League and Virgil van Dijk will lead his side into the encounter.

Arne Slot has hailed Virgil van Dijk’s impact at Liverpool behind the scenes.

The Reds captain has enjoyed a monstrous start to the campaign. He’s been the bedrock of a Liverpool side that tops the Premier League and has conceded just two goals so far.

Van Dijk will lead the Reds into battle when they face their toughest game of the campaign to date against Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday (4.30pm). And Slot has saluted the ‘energy and quality’ that the Holland captain displays on a daily basis at the AXA Training Centre.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “He has been crucial for us, like many others, but Virgil definitely as well. From what you guys see on the pitch, there we see all the same how good he is and he still is in defence [and] how much he contributes to our offensive side to our play.

“But what you guys don't see and what I do see is how important he also is on the training ground. He's always the one that's most loud during the sessions, he always brings a lot of energy into our sessions and quality as well. What you see during the weekends is also what I see during the week and that's what you're hoping for if you have a captain that is not only showing his performances in the weekend but also during the week. He's definitely our leader.” Van Dijk returned to Merseyside early during the international break. He was sent off in the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw against Hungary, which meant he was suspended for a 1-0 loss against Germany.

Van Dijk came in for some criticism in his homeland for the decision. But Slot leapt to the defence of his skipper. He added: “If you come from Holland you know the Dutch media are all about criticism.

