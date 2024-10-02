Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Liverpool FC and Bologna FC 1909 at Anfield on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League.

Arne Slot admitted that Liverpool’s victory over Bologna ‘wasn’t easy’.

The Reds continued their 100 per cent start in this season’s Champions League with a 2-0 triumph against the Italian outfit at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah were on target either side of half-time.

But Bologna had chances of their own, with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker making two good saves throughout the encounter, while the away side also hit the post.

And while Slot knows there is room for improvement, he was satisfied with the result. Speaking to TNT Sport, the Liverpool head coach said: “It wasn't an easy one, in my opinion Bologna made it difficult - similar to Atalanta, man-mark all over the pitch. Wait for the right moment if you play through completely open - it was many times. The last pass could have been better.

“Not many things delighted with, apart from both goals, especially the second one. Great ball from Virgil [Van Dijk], great attack, great run from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is always difficult to play a team takes that much risk. Overall a good result but I wouldn't use the world delighted myself today."

Ryan Gravenberch was one of Liverpool’s standout performers against Bologna. The Holland international has thrived since being deployed in the number-six role in the Reds’ midfield - and Slot called Gravenberch’s display ‘outstanding’.

"I was delighted with him,” added Slot. “I don’t say that to players at half-time because there is still 45 minutes to go but I said after the game ‘again big performance’. Ryan was again outstanding today."