Arne Slot names Liverpool team for first public match as head coach - and goes strong
Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for his first public match in charge of head coach against Real Betis.
The Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp at the start of June but it’s very much been a soft launch to his time in the Anfield hot seat. But finally Kopites will get a glimpse of Slot’s Liverpool as they take on Spanish side Betis in their opening friendly of their pre-season tour of the USA.
It’s the maiden game fans can watch, with the Reds suffering a 1-0 loss to Preston in a behind-closed-doors fixture at the AXA Training Centre earlier this month.
Slot is depleted of senior players because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. But he has named as strong a line-up as possible.
Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott all feature from the outset along with Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley. There are also chances for returning loanees Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg.
Andy Robertson has travelled to the USA but is absent because of injury. Diogo Jota joined the squad yesterday after representing Portugal at the Euros but is not involved.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van den Berg, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Salah, Carvalho.
Subs: Jaros, Bajcetic, Chambers, Phillips, Gordon, Doak, Beck, Nallo, Koumas, Morton, Blair, Stephenson, Nyoni.
