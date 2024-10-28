Arne Slot names Liverpool's man of the match against Arsenal - 'doesn’t get the attention he deserves'
Arne Slot hailed the performance of Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool’s draw against Arsenal.
The Reds battled from behind on two occasions to earn a 2-2 draw against their fellow Premier League title hopefuls at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opening goal. And while Mikel Merino put the Gunners ahead before the break, Mo Salah came to Liverpool’s rescue when he calmly finished in the 81st minute. It was Salah’s 163rd Premier League goal - moving him above Jermain Defoe and to joint-eighth in the all-time scorer list alongside fellow Anfield legend Robbie Fowler.
Liverpool were not at their best and had to soak up plenty of pressure throughout the encounter. But they stood firm against a potent Arsenal attack, with Konate covering plenty of ground. Throughout the game, he made six clearances and won all three ground duels. And that’s why Slot felt that he was the Reds’ man of the match.
“That’s not all [Salah scoring goals] he’s also available for us as well and that’s one of the things that top players have,” said the Anfield supremo. “They are always available and they show up in big games and today was a big game for us. Again, just like last week when he showed up against Chelsea when he showed up with a goal and assist. That’s what you need when you are a big club like we are and Arsenal are. You need these quality players because if you don’t, it’s quite difficult to get your results.
“You need these players who make a difference and Mo was that offensively - although we have to give credit to Darwin [Nunez] and to Trent [Alexander-Arnold] as well in that goal. But, for me, the one that stood out today was... that’s a question. Konate was very good for us. He doesn’t always get the attention he deserves. In my opinion, he should ask to be man of the match all of the time. He’s getting closer and closer to achieve that because he had a great performance.”
