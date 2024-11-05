Arne Slot names potential new Liverpool striker as two changes made against Bayer Leverkusen

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 5th Nov 2024, 18:46 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 18:48 BST
Liverpool vs Brighton team news. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)placeholder image
Liverpool vs Brighton team news. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool team to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League confirmed.

Arne Slot has made two changes for Liverpool’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Darwin Nunez drops to the bench for the Reds and is replaced by Luis Diaz. It means that Diaz could feature as a central striker, with Cody Gakpo scoring three goals in the past two games in a left-wing role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones comes in for Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield from last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. Ibrahima Konate has shaken off a wrist injury picked up against the Seagulls to keep his starting spot despite Joe Gomez’s fine second-half performance.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Gakpo.

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley, Morton.

Related topics:Arne Slot
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice