Arne Slot names potential new Liverpool striker as two changes made against Bayer Leverkusen
Arne Slot has made two changes for Liverpool’s clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Darwin Nunez drops to the bench for the Reds and is replaced by Luis Diaz. It means that Diaz could feature as a central striker, with Cody Gakpo scoring three goals in the past two games in a left-wing role.
Meanwhile, Curtis Jones comes in for Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield from last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. Ibrahima Konate has shaken off a wrist injury picked up against the Seagulls to keep his starting spot despite Joe Gomez’s fine second-half performance.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Gakpo.
Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Robertson, Quansah, Bradley, Morton.