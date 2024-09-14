Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and resting a key player could be prudent.

Arne Slot has accepted that rotation may be required for Liverpool in the next three weeks.

After the first international break of the season, the Reds’ fixture list is about to get a lot busier. While Liverpool may be sitting alongside Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a maximum of nine points, Kopites are only far too aware that any slip-ups can be costly. It’s almost a given that matching City’s result needs to be the minimum if Slot’s men are to indeed mount a title challenge.

But it’s not just the Premier League that Slot has to think about as head coach. The Reds are preparing to embark on their latest Champions League campaign. Having played in the Europa League last term, a return to Europe’s club competition is something whetting the appetite. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defence starts as they have been handed a tricky draw against West Ham United in the third round later this month.

Liverpool have seven games in 22 days. In truth, it would be folly to keep the same team for the majority of those. Some players are capable of doing so, mind you. Before his hamstring injury last season, Mo Salah scarcely missed a fixture. Virgil van Dijk’s fitness record is also impressive.

But one player who may need protecting is Diogo Jota. The forward is a fans’ favourite and many believe he’s the best finisher at the club - even more deadly than Salah. Jota’s started all three games so far in the 2024-25 campaign, recording one goal and one assist so far. Signed from Wolves, some scoffed at the £41 million fee in September 2020. He’s proven he’s worth every penny.

The only downside to Jota’s Anfield career has been his inability to remain injury-free. There have been several lengthy spells on the sidelines which have proven frustrating and cruel. To ensure the 27-year-old does not find himself back on the treatment table would be to manage his minutes carefully. And having played 90 minutes for Portugal in their 2-1 win over Scotland last Monday evening, handing him some respite for today’s visit of Nottingham Forest could be prudent. With a trip to AC Milan in the Champions League taking place on Tuesday evening, he could be saved so the Reds make a winning start.

And to come in against Forest would be a player who is fully revitalised. Darwin Nunez has had to be patient so far this term as he’s started each game on the bench. When he’s been introduced in games, the Reds have been firmly in control and fewer risks have been taken for the £75 million signing to cause chaos. Control has been required.

Perhaps importantly, Nunez is the only attacker (bar Federico Chiesa who has been building fitness) to not partake in international duty. The 25-year-old is serving a five-match ban for the melee he was involved in with Colombia fans after Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final loss. As a result, he stayed on Merseyside during the hiatus of the campaign and returned to training on Monday after members of the squad were granted time off.

Nunez is now in the third year of his Liverpool career. He’s someone who has very much split the opinion of fans, having shown his unstoppable prowess and frustrating traits. He’s made a total of 98 appearances and scored 33 times - a respectable tally although a swathe of glaring misses mean he should have netted more.

But one of his strikes did come in the 99th minute against Forest last season when Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a dramatic 1-0 win. Klopp knew that Nunez was a project, someone whose craft required honing having arrived with plenty of raw attributes - but could not speak higher of the marksman’s ability. "He loves to play for this team, with these boys, and he has quality coming out of his ears, to be honest,” the legendary former Reds manager said in March. "Is he at his absolute peak in general? Not now for us. But can he develop? Yes. And is he a threat all the time? Yes!"

In truth, Liverpool may not have thought Nunez would presently be a deputy striking option at this juncture of his career. A joint club-record fee to Benfica was paid in June 2022. Jota’s early-season form means he’s currently No.1 - but Nunez could be the wise option against Forest.