Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned two victories in their double-header against Athletic Bilbao with Rio Ngumoha scoring yet again.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has admitted that Liverpool will have to improve their defending set-pieces if they are to claim the Community Shield.

The Premier League champions face FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday. While it’s still regarded as a friendly game to many, it is the first piece of silverware on offer in the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool head to the capital after a double-header against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield. The first match finished as a 4-1 win, with 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha impressing again and opening the scoring inside two minutes before Darwin Nunez, Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott netted.

The second encounter was a 3-2 victory for the Reds. Slot named a strong team that contained summer signings Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. Liverpool played some eye-catching football with a Cody Gakpo double and a goal from Mo Salah proving enough. In truth, the Reds’ triumph could have been more emphatic and demonstrated that they will be a potent attacking force yet again.

However, both of Bilbao’s goals were yielded via set-pieces, which was somewhat of a concern with captain Virgil van Dijk absent through illness.

Although Slot admitted Liverpool have lost two ‘quality’ options from last season’s title triumph - the tragic death of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz being sold to Bayern Munich - he feels that Ekitike will be a hit and Ngumoha has really impressed in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liverpool have to tighten up from dead-ball scenarios against Palace. Slot told the club’s website: “We've also lost two quality players with Diogo [Jota] and Luis Diaz. But we've added with Hugo [Ekitike] definitely a player that's going to be a very good player for us. Rio is showing good things every time in pre-season. The other games in pre-season, I think we've conceded a few chances too much. Today we hardly conceded anything at all, so that pleased me as well.

“But then to concede, especially in the second game, two set-piece goals, that's not what you want – especially if you play Crystal Palace [on Sunday] who are a team that are very strong on set-pieces. That's then another thing to work on – we've worked on that already but to work on that even more in the upcoming week. But players are fit, worked really hard, played some good football, defended really strong and good – apart from the two set-pieces.”