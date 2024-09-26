Arne Slot names three things Federico Chiesa must now do after full Liverpool debut
Arne Slot believes it’s normal Federico Chiesa did not show his full ability during his full Liverpool debut.
The winger joined the Reds from Juventus for £10 million on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window. Chiesa had been frozen out of the Serie A outfit’s plans so arrived on Merseyside lacking match fitness.
After two brief substitute cameos, the Italy international was given a maiden start in the Reds’ Carabao Cup third-round tie against West Ham. He featured for an hour in the 5-1 triumph and his acrobatic effort on goal in the 25th minute inadvertently assisted Diogo Jota’s equaliser at Anfield.
According to Slot, Chiesa is still working towards hitting his peak condition and acclimatising to a new club, team-mates and playing style. But the Liverpool head coach saluted another step forward for the ex-Fiorentina man. “It was pleasing to see that he could already play 60 minutes because I think I said in the last press conference he hasn't played a lot, maybe hasn't played hardly any minutes in the last three or four months,” Slot said.
“So, for him it is important that apart from getting more match fitness, he has to have playing minutes - and that's what he got today. He assisted, although it was a shot on target that provided Diogo for a goal, worked really hard and I think it is normal he is not already in the top of his ability. He has to get used to the club, he has to get used to his teammates, he has to adjust to the playing style. It was very good to see how match fit he already is so we can use him if we need him.”
