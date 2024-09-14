Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Arne Slot bemoaned Liverpool’s decision-making and execution as he suffered his first loss as head coach at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Anfield - ending their perfect start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. Despite Liverpool having 70 per cent possession, they struggled to break down Forest throughout. Luis Diaz hit the post in the first half while Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister had efforts saved before the interval.

But ideas fell short in the second period and Liverpool were punished when Callum Hudson-Odoi rounded off a swift counter-attack for the visitors in the 72nd minute. Slot admitted that the Reds did not make their dominance with the ball count. Via BBC Sport, Slot said: "The result frustrates the most and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances.

"We only have to look at ourselves, we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball.

"Our decisions and execution wasn't good enough. In general we defended quite well but the two fast players came on and made it difficult. We took a lot of risk and in the end it was a very good goal."