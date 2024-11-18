Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to return to Liverpool No.2 goalkeeper when Alisson Becker is back fit.

John Aldridge believes that Caoimhin Kelleher deserves to keep his Liverpool starting spot when Alisson Becker returns from injury.

Kelleher has been promoted to the Reds’ No.1 goalkeeper for the past seven games while Alisson has been sidelined with a hamstring problem. The Republic of Ireland international has been in outstanding form to help Arne Slot’s side to the summit of the Premier League table, as well as the Champions League standings.

However, Anfield head coach Slot has already confirmed that Alisson will regain his berth when he returns to full fitness. As a result, Kelleher - who has expressed his desire to be a first-choice keeper several times - will be demoted back to a deputy role.

But Aldridge disagrees with Slot’s policy and reckons that Kelleher should not be jettisoned - and it would send a clear message to the rest of the dressing room that players will be picked on form. Speaking to SundayWorld before the Republic’s 5-0 loss to England in the Nations League, ex-Kop favourite Aldridge said: “Caoimhín Kelleher will take centre stage for Ireland against England and he has every right to argue that he should also be starting for Liverpool once again next weekend.

“Kelleher was Ireland’s hero at the Aviva on Thursday night with his brilliant penalty save earning us a valuable Nations League win over Finland, but we are not surprised by anything he does at this stage. With Alisson Becker out injured, the brilliant Cork keeper has just come through another run of matches for Liverpool. As ever, he showed his class.

“This lad has answered every question thrown his way since he was first given a chance by Jurgen Klopp, but Alisson’s presence at Anfield means Caoimhín will always be dumped back on the bench when the big Brazilian is available.

“That seems a little harsh and while Liverpool may well have the best goalkeeper in the world in their No 1 jersey, I feel manager Arne Slot needs to think long and hard about Kelleher’s situation for next weekend’s game against Southampton after the performances we have seen from him over the last month.

“You need to be fair with players and if he did stick with Kelleher with Alisson available, it would send a message to every player in the Liverpool squad that you can get into Slot’s team on form. I’d say he would get into pretty much every other Premier League team as first-choice keeper and I include Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and most teams in the top half of the table in that list of top-flight sides.

“So, while there were suggestions last summer that Kelleher might move to a club in the Championship after confirming he had asked to leave Liverpool in the hunt for first-team football, he’s far too good for that.

“He should be playing every week in the Premier League and with his 26th birthday coming up next month, he will need to leave this summer to make that happen. The club has signed Giorgi Mamardashvili for next season and the big Georgian has not signed to be a No 2. That suggests the club view him as the successor to Alisson.

“That signing was a kick in the teeth for Kelleher and you wonder whether Liverpool will regret letting him go because he has proved he can handle the pressure when it matters. He is definitely up to the job.”