Arne Slot has seemingly made one change to Liverpool’s pre-season training regime.

The lactate test was a famous - maybe rather infamous - part of Jurgen Klopp’s summer schedule - so much so that it made Andy Robertson sick in his first week at Anfield. The lactate test, according to https://www.ekfdiagnostics.com, is used to ‘learn the highest intensity at which a footballer can train or compete before hitting the wall from high levels of blood lactate’.

Playes run for various intervals and paces, with blood taken after each interval to test lactate levels. James Milner was known as the King of the Lactate Test before his exit in 2023, with Mo Salah last man standing last year.

There’s no doubt that Liverpool’s players did not look forward to it in pre-season under Klopp. Perhaps under Arne Slot, they hoped it would be ditched. Well, it seems that viewing the footage from pre-season training that the lactate test is indeed a thing of the past. Yet that doesn’t mean the Reds’ squad aren’t being pushed to their limits.

It appears that Slot and his new backroom team - which features Rubben Peeters as lead physical performance coach - have opted to use a six-minute run test. According to STATSports, players will run for six minutes around a 400m track as many times as possible and are looking to hit between 1.5 km and 2 km. STATSports says that Liverpool will then be able to ‘gauge maximal aerobic speed. From there, the performance staff can understand the physical thresholds of each player and design training plans accordingly, monitored by our GPS’.