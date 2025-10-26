Arne Slot has a lot of thinking to do after Liverpool were defeated in the Premier League once again on Saturday. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A problem has been brewing for Liverpool for some time now - and is now costing Arne Slot’s side results

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A difficult month for Liverpool was compounded by Brentford on Saturday evening, as Arne Slot’s side were beaten once again to make their Premier League title defence look all the more fragile.

With Arsenal now viewed as front-runners to win a first league title in 22 years, this has largely all been Liverpool’s own doing. What was at one stage a six-point lead over the Gunners in late September has now been wiped away, and then some, and the Reds must turn things around quickly if they are to prevent the chance at defending their crown from slipping away from them before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One major problem has become clear in recent days, having built up unnoticed for some months now. Slot and his coaching staff have a major job on their hands to sort things out on the training pitch, with crunch clashes against Crystal Palace (EFL Cup), Aston Villa, Real Madrid in the Champions League and Manchester City on the horizon. A poor run could soon become a catastrophe.

Slot admits Liverpool struggles with long balls have existed since last season

Slot and his frustration against opposition sides deploying long-ball tactics have been themes of the past week, as the Dutchman expressed a change in style being a key factor in the Reds’ imperious victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek. Unfortunately, this was unlikely to ever deter Brentford for using long balls on Saturday - if anything on the contrary, it reiterated that the tactic was their best chance to win the game.

According to stats by Opta released ahead of the Reds’ trip to Brentford, Liverpool had faced 507 long passes against them in the Premier League this season, accounting for 20.3% of their passes. This was stated to be both the highest total and ratio faced by any side in the division in 2025/26.

Slot said in his press conference on Friday: "The main difference between this season and last season is the playing styles we face. I've looked when we had a few days off at how many long balls we already had to defend - 178 in seven games and then United came and we had to defend 59 long balls. That's different from the first half of last season. The way to unlock it is a moment of magic, which we had in the first half of last season a lot with Mo [Salah], or a set-piece, which we had at Frankfurt as well, because that again was a low block. But two set-pieces unlocked the game for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed on from his Reds head coach’s post-match thoughts after victory in Frankfurt: “The biggest exception for me was the playing style of our opponent,” Slot said. “We got some energy out of the moments we could press them — in the last four or five games we've played we were not able to press the opponent, because the ball wasn't on the ground. It was through the air.”

Liverpool’s long-ball defensive issues are getting worse

What appears concerning is the fact that Slot claims he has known about his side’s issue with long balls for some months now, but yet he is only now using it as an excuse when they have hit a first major stumbling block during his time as boss. He would even double down on this after defeat at the Gtech.

"It is definitely that teams have a certain playing style against us; it is a very good strategy to play. We have not found an answer yet,” he said when asked post-match about the cause for Liverpool’s recent struggles.

There is no doubt that long balls in behind the Reds defence were a contributing factor to defeat at Brentford. The Bees’ first goal came from a devastating long throw, while Mikkel Damsgaard’s threaded pass dissected Liverpool’s struggling central-defensive partnership and neither of Ibrahima Konate nor Virgil van Dijk could catch goalscorer Kevin Schade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The runs of Schade and Igor Thiago caused the Reds constant problems, with the away defence appearing uncomfortable running back towards their own goal or having to deal with a stream of long passes played by their jubilant hosts.

The fact that this is already becoming a pattern, following on from previous defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United, indicates a worrying problem which Slot and his coaching staff must prioritise sorting out on the training pitch. Rather than complaining to the media and encouraging their opponents to continue deploying similar tactics as a result, the Liverpool boss must find a solution to prevent his side’s slump from continuing any longer.