Trent Alexander-Arnold is into the final year of his Liverpool contract.

Arne Slot remained tight-lipped on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.

The Reds vice-captain has entered the final year of his Anfield contract along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and is about to hit the peak of his powers at age 25.

However, there are fears that the academy product could leave his boyhood club next summer - with Real Madrid reportedly admirers of his. Alexander-Arnold is not with Liverpool’s squad for their tour of the USA as he’s been given a belated break having helped England reach the Euro 2024 final.