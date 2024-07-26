Arne Slot provides Liverpool contract update on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid links
Arne Slot remained tight-lipped on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool.
The Reds vice-captain has entered the final year of his Anfield contract along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and is about to hit the peak of his powers at age 25.
However, there are fears that the academy product could leave his boyhood club next summer - with Real Madrid reportedly admirers of his. Alexander-Arnold is not with Liverpool’s squad for their tour of the USA as he’s been given a belated break having helped England reach the Euro 2024 final.
But Slot, speaking ahead of the Reds’ friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh, gave no clues away. He told reporters: “My answer would probably be a bit boring… I think it's the same answer you've heard in the last five, six or seven years. Contract situations are not discussed at this place. But just keep trying [to ask the question], I would say.”
