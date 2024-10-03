Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Gravenberch played an integral role in Liverpool’s win in the Champions League.

Arne Slot saluted Ryan Gravenberch as he played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s victory over Bologna.

The midfielder continues to thrive since being deployed in the number-six position following the arrival of Slot as head coach. Gravenberch has made the role his own and has arguably been Liverpool’s best performer this season.

The Reds faced a tricky Champions League clash against Bologna at Anfield. The Italian outfit used a man-for-man system that made it difficult for the home side, although Gravenberch helped ensure a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah. Holland international Gravenberch was brave on the ball and his thrust in possession ensured that the Reds could create overloads.

But Slot, who has won a record-breaking eight of his first nine games in charge of Liverpool, reckons that Gravenberch’s work without the ball has been just as important this term.

The Anfield supremo said: “There are a few ways how to to overload or outplay them and one of them is definitely a player who can drive with the ball, dribble with the ball and outplay someone because if you outplay someone you immediately have an overload and that is what happened, I think, after two or three minutes when Ryan turned away again from a good pass from Virgil.

“He was outstanding again today, Ryan, with his dribbling ability and that was important against this team but if we only focus on the dribbles he had we forget maybe how important he is without the ball, where he does a lot of work and wins a lot of second balls as well.”

Slot took charge of his first Champions League match at Anfield, with Liverpool having to work hard to continue their perfect start in the competition. On the experience, he said: “[It was] a good one because it was a win. It wasn't an easy one but that’s normal if you play Champions League, there is always a lot of resistance and a lot of good teams play in the Champions League – and Bologna is one of them. You could also see the [other] results tonight where we saw maybe some surprising results. It was good to win, a clean sheet, some good individual performances, so positive overall.”