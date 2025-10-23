Hugo Ekitike scored against his former club in the 5-1 win having joined Liverpool for up to £79 million in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Hugo Ekitike after scoring a ‘special’ goal in Liverpool’s victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The striker haunted his former club on his return after joining the Reds for a fee of up to £79 million in the summer transfer window. Ekitike netted Liverpool’s equaliser in the Champions League encounter when he was set free by Andy Robertson and finished.

The Reds went on to deliver a 5-1 triumph and bounce back to winning ways, having lost their previous four matches in all competitions.

Ekitike fired his sixth goal for Liverpool as he returned to the starting line-up - replacing Mo Salah from the 2-1 loss to Manchester United. He featured in a strike partnership alongside £125 million British record signing Alexander Isak for the first time. Isak had to go off at half-time because of a groin issue, which curtailed the pair playing together for longer.

On Ekitike’s performance, the Liverpool boss said: “The first goal we scored was special. You could see his pace in a moment like that. These were also moments we were also hoping for. Like I said before the game, we were able in the last few weeks to create many, many, many chances but unfortunately we were not always able to score them. Today with Alex and Hugo, I brought two players on the pitch who are usually able to score goals. Alex was close a few times but had to go off at half-time and that's the difficult balance we were having with him.”

Slot continued on Isak’s injury: “When he came, he hardly had trained, so you bring him step by step forward and then you feel there must be a moment where he can play twice a week. He did it with Sweden as well. But the first time we tried he had to go off and let's hope it is not that bad. He had to come off because he felt his groin. Many people told me they wanted me to play him more and we had to find the balance and unfortunately that balance didn't work out for us today perfectly. Let's hope for the best. Both of them did what I was hoping for, making runs in behind, making sure they were a big threat and both of them did well.”

Ekitike scored 22 goals for Frankfurt last season to help them qualify for the Champions League before returning to his former stomping ground. His goal against SGE was the first time he found the back of the net in Europe’s elite club competition.

Ekitike told TNT Sports: "It was a great feeling [to come back to Frankfurt]. It was something special to come back home. To win and score my first Champions League goal here was important. I just keep it calm and cool. I knew he would come and open his legs so I put it between the legs and that worked.

"I have very good team mates, staff and I love my life here. I hope I can keep going because it's about consistency in football. I feel really good and they have helped me a lot, that is why I am calm and doing my thing."