LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: (SUN AND SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has been a key player for Premier League leaders Liverpool this season.

Arne Slot is hopeful that Alexis Mac Allister’s break can see him hit even greater heights for Liverpool.

The Argentina international has been a regular starter as the Reds fight for four trophies. He’s made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and recording three assists. He’s been tactically flexible for Slot’s side as Liverpool top the Premier League table by six points.

In last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United, Mac Allister was named as the Reds’ best player by Kop legend Jamie Carragher. His pass assisted Cody Gakpo’s equaliser.

Mac Allister recently returned from missing two Liverpool games. He was suspended in both the Premier League and Champions League for an accumulation of yellow cards. As a result, Slot granted the ex-Brighton man some time off and he holidayed in Switzerland. Since returning, Mac Allister has scored one goal and created three in five outings.

Certainly, the World Cup winner seems to be benefiting from that break. However, Slot reckons Mac Allister has continued in the same manner having not delivered a single poor performance this season. And the Anfield head coach saluted the impact Mac Allister has on the Reds.

Asked if Mac Allister is rejuvenated from his break ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham, Slot replied: “No, because he played outstanding before. When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances. Of course, he is not like Mo, Cody or Lucho scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play. He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.

“For me, he didn't find better performances afterwards [the suspension], but I think every player benefits for the long term to have sometimes a few days or a period off as well. I was happy I could give this to him, but I don't think his performances are better now than before he got the break. Hopefully because of this break it will give him even more consistent performances in February, March and April as well.”

Mac Allister admitted before the United draw that the respite he was afford helped his recharge his batteries. Not only is he a regular for Liverpool but plays frequently for Argentina and helping them win the Copa America last summer meant he did not get as long as a break compared to some of his Reds team-mates.

“We come back to the days off I had, I want to say thank you to Arne [Slot], the coaching staff and my team-mates as well because while they were running a lot, I had a week off in between because I was suspended for the Premier League and Champions League at the same time,” Mac Allister told the club website. “I had a week off, which was really important for me to be with the family and to enjoy and recharge the batteries. I'm really glad about my performances so far. Hopefully we can keep on going.”