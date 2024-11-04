Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Mo Salah. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has responded to Mo Salah’s cryptic message about his Liverpool future.

Salah netted his 15th goal of the season to deliver the Reds a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend. He also moved to eighth on the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list ahead of Anfield legend Robbie Fowler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and posted on social media that ‘no matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like’. That has led to some speculation among supporters that Salah could be departing when his deal comes to a closure.

Slot, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow night, was asked about Salah’s post. The head coach replied: “That was a long question. You interpret in a way maybe other people don’t. I don’t look at Instagram posts of my players, I only talk to them, which you can’t. That is the advantage I have.

“Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he’s been here he’s been in a very good place and this season again as well. I’m hoping he will post one after tomorrow and on Saturday again and what he says with that, for me, that is not important. For me, what is important is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations and that is what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts.

“If it was [a reference to his future] I should have spoken about what he said if it was a reference or yes or no but I haven’t spoken about him. We have spoken only about Leverkusen because that team deserve all our attention for the quality they have. So, no. He is out of contract and Virgil said something in the press and now he [Salah] has a post and you interpret in a certain way. This will probably continue as long as their future is not clear yet but, in the meantime, let's hope they bring about the performances like Mo and Virgil had during the weekend.”