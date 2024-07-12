Arne Slot, Head Coach of Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 33-year-old has joined Liverpool’s backroom staff.

Arne Slot has confirmed that new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte has started work at Liverpool ahead of schedule.

Otte has taken over the role after the exit of John Achterberg, who left alongside former manager Jurgen Klopp and several other backroom members at the end of last season.

Otte departed Borussia Monchengladbach following the 2023-24 campaign and was part of the USA’s set-up for this summer’s Copa America. The Stars and Stripes went out at the group stage and the 33-year-old was granted time off by Slot before officially starting at Liverpool. But after taking just a week’s holiday, Otte - who worked at Burnley earlier in his career - has begun his role at Liverpool.

Speaking to LFCTV, new head coach Slot said: “He was with the USA team. Unfortunately for him, they went out of the tournament. I gave him a few weeks off but he said: ‘No, I want to come to as soon as I can’.

“He's already in now after one week's holiday and that's what you like to see. Having a holiday is important but you like to see staff members and players wanting to join the team and help us for hopefully a very good season.”

Liverpool confirmed that Aaron Briggs has joined Slot’s backroom team as first-team individual development coach. Meanwhile, ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga has admitted he is in talks with moving to the Reds after leaving West Ham following David Moyes’ exit.