Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool is embraced by Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, as he prepares to come on as a substitute during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold was met by boos when coming on during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot has suggested he will not leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool’s squad for when they are presented with the Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold was met with boos from large sections of supporters during the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Arsenal. He made his first appearance since announcing he will not sign a new contract earlier this week and is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Fans are irked that Alexander-Arnold, a boyhood Liverpudlian from the city, will join a major Champions League rival for nothing. When he came off the bench against Arsenal, he was hit by jeers from the Anfield crowd and they continued when he was in possession of the ball.

The Reds have already won the Premier League and will lift the trophy following the fixture against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season in two weeks’ time. But Slot says he will select the squad that will give Liverpool the strongest chance of winning that game, insinuating that Alexander-Arnold will be involved if fit.

The Liverpool head coach said: “I don't think there's any possibility whatever can happen that can take the edge of us winning this 20th league title. I was here two weeks ago, and there is nothing – yeah, maybe it can kind of happen a few things, but those things will be much worse than where we are talking about, that can take the edge off us winning the league title, but then we have to think of things that I don't want to think about.

“The thing I consider is I want to win a game of football and if we think we can win with Trent, I owe it to his team-mates and to the fans, because they (Liverpool) hired me to win as many games of football as possible.

“And if I think there's a better chance of winning with Trent, then I will (pick him). If I think, which I don’t think, it's a distraction or whatever can happen for us not to play a good game of football, then I might, might, might make another decision. But I think Trent showed today why I brought him in because he was very close with a few fantastic crosses for us to win the game."