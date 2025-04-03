Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Curtis Jones played as a right-back in Liverpool’s 1-0 Merseyside derby win.

Arne Slot hailed the performance of Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s victory over Everton.

The Reds claimed a 1-0 Merseyside derby triumph at Anfield, courtesy of Diogo Jota’s second-half goal. The success restored Liverpool’s 12-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table and got them back to winning ways after losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final respectively before the international break.

Despite the Reds not having a fixture for two-and-a-half weeks, right-back pair Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) remained sidelined while versatile defender Joe Gomez recovers from hamstring surgery. Against Newcastle, Slot opted to utilise centre-half Jarell Quansah on the flank.

But for the Everton game, the Liverpool head coach instead decided to use midfielder Jones as a makeshift full-back. The England international was excellent throughout as he made contributions in attack and defence.

Slot admitted it was somewhat of a risk deploying Jones in the rearguard. But after a 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park less than two months ago, the Anfield head coach wanted more creativity was needed and has contemplated the 24-year-old playing there for some time.

Slot said at his post-match press conference: “It's not something that came up last week. It's something that I've thought about and we've thought about for a bit longer. [In the] first half of the season, there were already moments where I talked about this with him that I think he is able to do this in games or in moments of games. But three full-backs were injured: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez. Then it's a choice of playing a centre-back over there.

“Jarell [Quansah] did quite OK in that position, to be fair, and he would have helped us with set-pieces. But I felt - we felt - that we had to play better with the ball than we did in the away game. It's a risk to play a midfielder over there maybe. But I knew that he could help with his creativity in this position because that's what you lack of course when Trent is not playing for you. He did very well defensively also so [it was] a strong performance from him, like from the whole team, and it's nice to have an extra option in that position because three of them are injured.”

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota netted his first Liverpool goal in almost three months. It was a quintessential composed finish from the striker. On Jota’s goal, Slot said: “Very pleased. He was close to it already in the first half; I think it was after seven or eight minutes. It was not a surprise they blocked that shot because they are defensively an incredibly strong team. For him to come up in the second half, he had two of these moments as well and the other moment was blocked. But [for the goal] he found just a bit of space and he scored the goal, which was nice for him but nice for us - and by us, I mean his teammates, the staff and the fans.”