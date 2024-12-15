Liverpool saw Andy Robertson given a red card in their 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Arne Slot praised Andy Robertson for trying to continue playing for Liverpool despite receiving ‘quite a hard knock’.

Robertson was given a red card in the Reds’ 2-2 draw against Fulham at Anfield. The Premier League leaders were already a goal behind when Robertson’s heavy touch gave possession to Cottagers forward Harry Wilson. The Liverpool left-back committed a foul that was deemed to deny a goalscoring opportunity and was sent off by referee Tony Harrington.

However, in the first minute of the encounter, Robertson had received lengthy treatment after being caught by Fulham’s Issa Diop - who only was given a yellow card despite a VAR review.

The Scotland international felt the impact of that challenge and Slot believes it’s what caused Robertson’s mistake. The Liverpool boss said: “I think what the team showed today, the character they showed, that's also what Robbo showed. Sometimes if you get a kick like this, two studs on a knee, that can hurt for a few minutes. Then, if you just keep on running, it gets better and better and that's what we were hoping for.

“Not least because I only had one defender on the bench, who was not a left full-back as well. So, we were hoping he was managing to come through it and I think he did quite well, but the moment I noticed he wasn't completely himself was the one time they put the ball in behind and he started running. He was just able to head it back to Ali [Alisson Becker], but I thought, 'OK, let's see how this continues' and I think it was quite quickly afterwards where he conceded the red card. Nothing to blame on him, [it was] character that he wanted to continue because he got quite a hard knock on his knee with two studs. Unfortunately it led to a red card that was a deserved red card.”

Robertson must now serve a one-match suspension, which will be enforced for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday rather than next weekend’s Premier League trip to Tottenham.

Slot’s troops showed resolve to earn a draw despite having 10 men. Cody Gakpo equalised with a diving header in the 48th minute and while Rodrigo Muniz restored Fulham’s lead with 14 minutes remaining, Diogo Jota made a return from injury to rescue the Reds a point from the bench.