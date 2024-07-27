Head coach Arne Slot of Liverpool yells from the side line in the first half during their pre-season friendly against the Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium on July 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool started their pre-season tour of the USA with a 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Arne Slot revealed he was forced to deploy a makeshift Liverpool formation in the opening game of their pre-season tour of the USA - and insists fans should not expect it when the Premier League campaign kicks off next month.

The Dutchman is bereft of first-team players after taking over as head coach at the start of June because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Many of his troops have been given extended breaks due to their involvement with their respective nations.

Slot’s era as Anfield supremo officially got underway with a friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh. He had no senior striker available, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo on belated holidays while Diogo Jota only joined the squad on the eve of the encounter. As a result, the Reds chief opted for a 4-2-4 formation. It involved no natural centre-forward being used and Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott instead functioned in No.10 roles.

Szoboszlai netted Liverpool’s only goal in the 34th minute in what was an encouraging performance from Liverpool. The tactical decision led to debate as to whether Slot is planning to use similar when the 2024-25 season starts with a trip to Ipswich Town on 17 August.

However, the ex-Feyenoord supremo has quashed such a notion. Speaking to LFCTV, he said: “We played with a double 10 which we’re not going to do during the season but we don’t have a striker at the moment. Both Harvey and Dom are No.10s so they can create in this position. Once we have a centre-forward, we will set up a bit differently.”