: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has saluted the energy and work-rate that Ryan Gravenberch has displayed for Liverpool after being converted into a No.6.

With the Reds missing out on signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, Gravenberch has been deployed in the holding midfield role. Having helped earn victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford, the Holland international had his toughest assignment so far against Manchester United.

Gravenberch passed the test with flying colour, though, as he delivered an immense performance in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford. His performance was only outshone by Luis Diaz’s two-goal salvo and Mo Salah scoring for the 15th time against the Reds’ fierce rivals.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich last summer but endured a stuttering maiden campaign at Anfield. However, he’s now a firm starter since fellow Dutchman Slot took over as head coach.

On the attributes that Gravenberch brings when operating in the No.6 position, Slot told reporters: “His quality on the ball could be my first answer but I think coming from the Netherlands we all know how good he is with the ball. He can be a really important player for our build-up game, but what impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel.

“Today, you saw with him, Dominik [Szoboszlai] and Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] how much they were able to keep on running. Sometimes you're late, but then they just kept on running and arriving in the duel. So, that is the one thing that impressed me most about him: how good he also is without the ball. Again, three games played – only games from Saturday to Sunday or Sunday to Sunday, so there is still a lot for us to prove if we are going to play Champions League.

“I don't want to be the one that spoils everything but two years ago was the last season that we played Champions League and we all know how that season ended. There is a lot to prove for us, if we play the difficult games in Champions League and still be good at the weekend.”