Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot gestures on the touchline during the English FA Community Shield football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, in London on August 10, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool lost the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Arne Slot has admitted that he will try to make adjustments to his Liverpool set-up to ensure fewer goals are conceded than in pre-season.

The Premier League champions have made significant changes to their squad after cruising to the title last campaign. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have all arrived, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez departing along with Jarell Quansah.

The four new boys all made debuts in the Community Shield against FA Cup holders Crystal Palace at Wembley. Liverpool were impressive on the front foot, with Ekitike and Frimpong scoring while Wirtz notching an assist.

However, the Reds threw away the lead twice, with Palace winning the clash on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Liverpool have been suspect defensively during the summer, shipping four goals against AC Milan during their tour of Asia.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot believes that Liverpool’s prowess to create openings had improved. But that had had a negative impact at the other end of the pitch so a compromise is needed ahead of their title defence beginning against AFC Bournemouth on Friday.

The Reds head coach said: “I think in the whole pre-season we saw that we are able to create more and we are more comfortable on the ball, we create more opportunities, chances, we dominate maybe even more. Last season we had a lot of ball possession but that didn’t always lead to promising situations. Now, we are better in creating and getting promising situations than we were, in my opinion, throughout the whole of last season.

“But the other side is also true, that we have conceded four against Milan, one against the Japanese team [Yokohama F. Marinos], two against [Athletic Club] Bilbao and again two today. What made us really strong last season was we only won mostly by a margin of one goal and that had mostly to do with us keeping a clean sheet or as a maximum conceding one goal. Today we scored twice against Palace, last season we were not able to do that once – we beat them 1-0 and we had a 1-1 draw at Anfield. That’s the positive.

“But conceding two; against a good team, by the way, that has made it really difficult for everyone last season and I’m expecting them [to] this season again. A lot of balls passed into our last line and a lot of crosses. For me, I felt that we didn’t give away that many chances until they scored the 2-2 and then they were threatening us more.

“We’ve indeed replaced four players and sometimes you need some time either to adapt offensively or adapt defensively. But against Bilbao we didn’t concede one chance at all, maybe one, I don’t know, but we conceded two set-pieces, which are also a big part of football.

“But that’s not from open play. I don’t feel we conceded that much today but again we conceded two goals because the first big chance they got resulted in the penalty. Maybe I forget a few chances but it felt to me that in the 78th minute, that was their second big chance of the game.

“But in general there were not many chances because they went to a low block [and] we had a lot of ball possession. But after the 2-2 they had [chances], so it needs maybe a little bit of adjustment defensively at the moment because we don’t concede a lot of chances but we do concede goals at the moment.”