Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has explained why he substituted Trent Alexander-Arnold just minutes after he’d scored for Liverpool against Aston Villa.

The vice-captain found the back of the net in the 61st minute which earned the Reds a 2-2 draw against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park. But five minutes later, Alexander-Arnold’s evening was brought to a close as he was replaced by Conor Bradley.

That has led to some sections of supporters wondering why as the decision was made as Liverpool started to get on the front foot. But given that Alexander-Arnold has just recovered from injury, Slot is having to be careful with his fitness along with Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, Slot opted to drop Luis Diaz to the bench against Villa, with Curtis Jones starting on the left flank. That was because Diaz’s minutes are also being managed. Head coach Slot said: “Result-wise, going 2-1 in at half-time, you could say it didn’t work. Performance-wise, it worked really, really, really well because we totally did not deserve to go in 2-1 down at half-time – again, in my opinion. The reason why we did this is because Lucho [Luis Diaz] played three games in seven days. I played him at Plymouth because I knew I had Cody [Gakpo] so I could switch them around if needed but then Cody got injured at Everton, he got a big knock, and then all of a sudden you have only one winger left.

“So, that’s why for today we felt this could work and I felt it did if you look at the amount of chances we created and how we played the game. But result-wise you never know if you would have done it differently what might have happened but it wasn’t smart to play Lucho 90 minutes again. The same way I had to take out Jota and Trent [in the second half], both coming back from injuries. Jota hasn’t played for four or five months, it is his second start now after four or five months. So yeah, you have to take care of them, especially in a period of time where you play so many games.”

Liverpool missed a chance of going 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League. Mo Salah put the Reds ahead at Villa Park but the home side hit back twice to go into half-time ahead through goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

Slot’s troops responded through Alexander-Arnold before Darwin Nunez spurned a glorious opportunity to put Liverpool ahead - but failed to hit the target from being just yards in front of an unguarded net.

Slot was disappointed the Reds didn’t hold out for a victory as they now prepare to face Manchester City on Sunday. He added: “The only reason why we could, could, could be happy with a 2-2 is because they got the last chance of the game, maybe their third chance after scoring two. So, that could be the only reason that we would say, ‘OK, a point is good to take.’ But for the rest, I think for everything else I am not happy with the 2-2. I wasn’t happy at all being 2-1 down at half-time – that didn’t reflect, in my opinion, the first half at all. But that’s the thing in football – if you concede a set-piece things can change quite quickly.”