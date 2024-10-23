Arne Slot explains Mo Salah early withdrawal ahead of Liverpool clash against Arsenal - 'I have to'
Arne Slot has explained why Mo Salah was substituted in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
The Reds winger’s header engineered Darwin Nunez’s match-winner in the 27th minute. It moved Salah to seven goals and seven assists in 12 games this season as Liverpool earned an 11th win in 12 games since Slot took charge as head coach - which is a club record.
However, Salah was substituted just after the hour mark at the Red Bull Arena. The Egypt international cut a frustrated figure as he came off the pitch when replaced by Luis Diaz. But with a trip to Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Slot insisted he was managing Salah’s minutes.
The Liverpool head coach said at his post-match press conference: “It’s a tough fixture list we have. I have to take care of the players that have played a lot and Mo is one of them. Sunday is a big game and I need to use as many players as I can for these tough weeks and months so they’re all prepared to play.”
