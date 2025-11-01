Liverpool and Man United are both interested in signing Matheus Cunha | Getty Images

The pressure on Arne Slot has been likened to Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Arne Slot has been compared to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim following Liverpool’s nightmare run of recent results.

The Reds boss is feeling the pressure as his team have now lost six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have fallen seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and a lot is now riding on tonight’s clash with Aston Villa.

Paul Merson is concerned it will be another disappointing result for Liverpool, and has addressed the recent talk of Slot’s job being under threat.

BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty believes there is ‘no chance’ the Dutchman’s position is at risk but fans continue to debate his future as this grim run of form continues.

Arne Slot has ‘become Ruben Amorim in the newspapers’, says Tony Cascarino

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has drawn comparisons between Slot and Amorim in the media headlines recently.

The Man United boss has also experienced his share of criticism during significant performance issues at Old Trafford. Last season, the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League but are in much better form so far this campaign.

Discussing Slot on Saturday morning’s talkSPORT show, Cascarino said: “The last two seasons with Feyenoord, he won loads of games. In the second season, they won the Eredivisie. Now, he’s experienced, but he’s become Ruben Amorim in the papers.

“If you look at Amorim, every week in the papers it’s been, ‘job, job, job, is he under pressure?’ This weekend is all Arne Slot. Can he solve the problems? It’s exactly what Amorim faced. The industry is pretty brutal, isn’t it?”

Liverpool team decisions vs Crystal Palace criticised

Cascarino also criticised Slot’s squad decisions against Crystal Palace, which is a common theme among fans and professionals alike this week.

The Liverpool boss opted for a heavily rotated team to take on the Eagles, which led to their Carabao Cup exit. His bench was made up entirely of youth players, with some still yet to make their senior debut for the club.

“There have been some serious failings at Liverpool in the last few weeks. If Arne Slot had said, ‘we’re playing Villa on Saturday, then we’ve got Real Madrid and Man City‘, I’d understand changes,” Cascarino said of the Crystal Palace rotation.

“But, the big but, is that he changed formation, he played a mixed bag and nobody on the bench who could’ve changed the game, like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. What annoyed me is that it’s not the latter end of the season. We’re in October.”

Slot has a lot of pressure riding on tonight’s clash against Aston Villa. Ahead of Saturday’s games, the Reds are seventh in the table, despite once leading the pack with a five-point lead. Liverpool risk falling even further adrift of new leaders Arsenal this evening if they don’t pick up a win and Mikel Arteta’s side beat Burnley.