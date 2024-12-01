Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley after the 2-0 win over Man City.

Arne Slot has admitted that Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are facing ‘a few weeks’ on the Liverpool sidelines.

The pair both sustained issues in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week. Konate has a knee problem while Bradley has a hamstring complaint. The defensive duo were both spotted on crutches at Anfield as Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Manchester City to open up an 11-point gap between themselves and the current Premier League champions in the title race.

It means that Konate and Bradley will miss Wednesday night’s trip to Newcastle United and the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday 7 December. Kostas Tsimikas will also not be back fit for those fixtures as he continues to be troubled by an ankle problem.

Speaking after the City win, Liverpool head coach Slot said on Konate and Bradley: “They will both be out for a few weeks. I have said many times before always difficult to judge how many weeks exactly. The end stage of an injury process can differ but they will not be in the team this week, for sure. And I don’t think Kostas will be with us in the upcoming week as well.”