Vitezslav Jaros and Tyler Morton of Liverpool before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool could be without Alisson Becker for the next two games.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Liverpool’s goalkeeping department as they prepare to again be without Alisson Becker.

Alisson is firmly No.1 stopper at Anfield and is regarded as one of the best in the world. The Brazil international has been an indispensable player since arriving from AS Roma in 2017, helping the Reds win seven major trophies.

However, Alisson has picked up a muscle issue and that kept him out of last Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth. Caoimhin Kelleher deputised magnificently in the 3-0 win as Liverpool recorded a fourth clean sheet in five Premier League matches.

The Republic of Ireland international is again set to start for the Reds when they begin the defence of the Carabao Cup against West Ham United at Anfield tonight. Alisson is still unavailable and he’s also doubtful for this Saturday’s trip to Wolves in the Premier League.

Kelleher will get another chance to impress and Vitezslav Jaros will deputise on the bench. The Czech Republic international has been at the Reds since joining from Slavia Prague in 2017. Jaros, 23, has yet to make his Liverpool debut but has has had several loan spells. During the second half of last season, he was ever-present as Sturm Graz claimed the Austrian league and cup double.

And Slot believes that the keepers Liverpool is only a ‘good thing’. The head coach said: “I wasn’t surprised at all with his performance [against Bournemouth] because he was very good in pre-season already and he was very good with his national team as well.

“It’s a good thing for us that we have two quality players, and we forget the third one in this position because in almost every position we have two but in goalkeepers we have got three or four and our third one is also a really good goalkeeper. So it’s a good thing for us.

“Like you saw, we need to have a strong squad because you can pick up injuries or whatever can happen. So, it was good to see and pleasing to see that he kept a clean sheet – not in a way that he had nothing to do, he had to act a few times and he acted really well.